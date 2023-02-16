Home

Sports

La Liga: Easy Win at Home to Elche Take Real Madrid to Within 8 Points of Barca

Real Madrid moved back to within eight points of FC Barcelona at the top of La Liga after a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Elche.

La Liga: Easy Win at Home to Elche Take Real Madrid to Within 8 Points of Barca

Madrid: Real Madrid moved back to within eight points of FC Barcelona at the top of La Liga after a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Elche.

The result of the game, which was postponed from the weekend due to Real Madrid’s World Club Cup games, was never really in doubt from the moment Marco Asensio scored an excellent individual goal in the eighth minute on Wednesday night.

The striker, in the side for the suspended Vinicius Jr, beat two defenders and placed the ball in the corner of the net, reports news agency Xinhua.

Elche have won just one game all season and they were under the cosh for all the first half. Karim Benzema doubled Madrid’s lead from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Enzo Roco’s clear handball.

It was 3-0 before halftime after Benzema netted his second penalty of the night in injury time.

Rodrigo was caught as he weaved into the Elche penalty area and Benzema sent his spot kick into the corner of the net to finish the game.

Elche seemed to have written the game off as a chance to take vital points from the start and their attitude didn’t change after the break. Only a series of excellent saves from Edgar Badia kept the score down as he frustrated Rodrygo twice and Benzema, with Madrid in cruise control.

It wasn’t until the 80th minute that Luka Modric scored his side’s fourth goal, controlling a pass from Rodrygo before firing into the top corner of the goal.

Real Madrid’s next game is a difficult visit to face Osasuna on Saturday.











