TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today Zale Turner, the President, CEO and Founder of the Toronto Polar Bears, announced that Edward Rogers has purchased a minority interest of the team. The Toronto Polar Bears represent Toronto in the North American Pro Padel League’s (PPL) and is the only Canadian franchise. Mr. Rogers is the Executive Chair of Rogers Communications, and is Chair of Rogers Bank, the Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Constantine Enterprises.