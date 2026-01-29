JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jan. 29, 2026



WWP hosts dozens of adaptive sports events every year for hundreds of warriors across the country.



/PRNewswire/ — Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) received a $1 million donation from the Embassy of the State of Qatar to provide adaptive sports opportunities to warriors in Florida. This donation will help veterans stay active, improve their fitness, and support their overall well-being through adaptive sports like cycling, surfing, sled hockey, and wheelchair rugby.“Wounded Warrior Project made a promise to be there for warriors and their families no matter what,” said WWP CEO Walt Piatt. “This donation from the State of Qatar provides additional support so we can continue to keep that promise. Together, we are helping warriors strengthen their resilience and heal in mind, body, and spirit.”

Learn how you can help WWP change and save lives.