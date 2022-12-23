Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who additionally gained the Golden Glove, has been topic to a probe after Noel Le Graet, the president of the French Soccer Federation, confirmed that he has lodged a proper grievance with Argentina Soccer Affiliation (AFA) over the goalkeeper’s taunts of Kylian Mbappe.

Le Graet, quoted by Ouest-France, mentioned he has reached out to AFA president Claudio Tapia to make his emotions clear on the scenario in a proper style by writing a letter of grievance.

“I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand,” he conceded. “This is going too far. Mbappe’s behavior has been exemplary.”

Martinez mocked France star Mbappe throughout the celebration of their victory of the Qatar World Cup again in Buenos Aires. The Aston Villa custodian held aloft a toy child with Mbappe’s face plastered on it. Martinez has taunted the Paris Saint Germain ahead a lot of occasions previously.

The most recent one got here after Martinez referred to as for a minute of silence on the Frenchman’s behalf within the dressing room simply after profitable the World Cup on the Lusail Stadium in Doha. Mbappe turned the primary man in 56 years to attain a hat trick in a World Cup remaining however misplaced the trophy after Argentina beat France 4-2 within the penalty shootout.

Earlier than the World Cup, Mbappe sparked an argument when he mentioned, ‘football in South America is not as advanced as in Europe.’

“The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League for example. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it was always the Europeans who won,” he was quoted as saying by TNTSPORTSBR.