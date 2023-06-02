Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Emirates D10 United Arab at 6.45 PM IST June 2 Fri

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates at 6.45 PM IST June 2 Friday

Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, EMR vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMR vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10. 

EMR vs FUJ, EMR vs FUJ Dream11, EMR vs FUJ Playing XIs, EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team, EMR vs FUJ Dream11 News,EMR vs FUJ Pics, EMR vs FUJ Dream11 News, Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, EMR vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMR vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips - Emirates D10. 
EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

 Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, EMR vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMR vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.  EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates at 6.45 PM IST June 2 Friday.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Emirates Red and Fujairah will take place at 6:15 PM IST – June 2.

Time: 6.45 PM IST.

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates.

Live Streaming: Fancode

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team

Keeper — Sana Ul Haq Bhatti

Batsmen — Farhan Babar (vc), Salman Khan, Muhammad Usman-II

All-rounders — Shahbaz Ali (c), Clinton Berkenshaw, Akshay Puthanveetil, Umair Ali Khan

Bowlers — Muhammad Asif-Jr, Abdullah Kayani, Danish Qureshi.

EMR vs FUJ Playing XIs

Emirates Red: Clinton Berkenshaw, Muhammad Irfan, Wasim Akram, Akshay Puthanveetil, Uzair Haidar, Muhammad Shahdad, Abdullah Kayani, Muhammad Asif, Sana Ulhaq Bhatti©(wk), Sailles Jaishankar, Ahaan Fernandes

Fujairah: Umair Ali©, Shahbaz Ali, Zeeshan Abid(wk), Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Haider Ali, Hameed Khan, Raees Ahmed, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Almas Hafiz, Muhammad Rohid Khan










Source link

Previous article
Mrunal Thakur Performs Deadlifts, Squats And Rope Workouts Post Long Break From The Gym
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights