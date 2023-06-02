EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Emirates D10 United Arab at 6.45 PM IST June 2 Fri

Home

Sports

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates at 6.45 PM IST June 2 Friday

Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, EMR vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMR vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, EMR vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMR vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10. EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates at 6.45 PM IST June 2 Friday.



TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Emirates Red and Fujairah will take place at 6:15 PM IST – June 2.

Time: 6.45 PM IST.

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates.

Live Streaming: Fancode

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team

Keeper — Sana Ul Haq Bhatti

Batsmen — Farhan Babar (vc), Salman Khan, Muhammad Usman-II

All-rounders — Shahbaz Ali (c), Clinton Berkenshaw, Akshay Puthanveetil, Umair Ali Khan

Bowlers — Muhammad Asif-Jr, Abdullah Kayani, Danish Qureshi.

EMR vs FUJ Playing XIs

Emirates Red: Clinton Berkenshaw, Muhammad Irfan, Wasim Akram, Akshay Puthanveetil, Uzair Haidar, Muhammad Shahdad, Abdullah Kayani, Muhammad Asif, Sana Ulhaq Bhatti©(wk), Sailles Jaishankar, Ahaan Fernandes

Fujairah: Umair Ali©, Shahbaz Ali, Zeeshan Abid(wk), Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Haider Ali, Hameed Khan, Raees Ahmed, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Almas Hafiz, Muhammad Rohid Khan















