August 21, 2023

End of The Road For Shikhar Dhawan?

Asia Cup 2023 Squad: While addressing the media, captain Rohit Sharma said that Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin – who were not picked for the Asia Cup would be considered for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Delhi: Veteran cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was not picked for the Asia Cup squad that was announced in Delhi on Monday amid a lot of speculations. Despite his good show in the IPL, Dhawan was not contemplated for the Asia Cup squad. And now, with the cricketer already 37 – it is highly unlikely that he finds his way back in the side at the top of the order. That brings us to the question – is it end of the road for Dhawan? While addressing the media, captain Rohit Sharma said that Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin – who were not picked for the Asia Cup would be considered for the upcoming ODI World Cup. But, while Rohit spoke about these two cricketers, he did not say a word about Dhawan.

Rohit Sharma said, “Doors are not closed for anyone including Ravi Ashwin, Chahal and Sundar for the World Cup”.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17.

Asia Cup will serve as an important benchmark for India’s preparations for the World Cup starting in October and will also help selectors make choices for the marquee event.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an iconic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit Sharma’s deputy in Asia Cup 2023.

The squad also marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year. After proving his fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is set to test himself in the 50-over format heading into the World Cup. India’s pace attack will be boosted by the return of Mohammed Siraj, who was not the in the team for some time due to a sore ankle.

Tilak Varma made it to India’s Asia Cup squad on the back of his strong performance against West Indies during the tour that ended this month.










