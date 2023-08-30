August 31, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

ENG Beat NZ By Seven Wickets

2 min read
5 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Beat NZ By Seven Wickets

live

England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from England’s first game against New Zealand.



Updated: August 31, 2023 1:34 AM IST


By Nikhil

England vs New Zealand, England vs New Zealand live score, England vs New Zealand live score online, England vs New Zealand live updates, England vs New Zealand live streaming, England vs New Zealand live online streaming, ENG vs NZ, ENG vs NZ Live score, ENG vs NZ live cricket score, ENG vs NZ live streaming online, ENG vs NZ live cricket streaming, Cricket News, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee
England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live

Highlights Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score

England will host New Zealand in the first of four T20Is at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Although, T20Is are that relevant at the moment considering the ICC ODI World Cup in just two months’ time, but the shorter format will act as a preparation ahead the four-match ODI series that follows.

ENG vs NZ Playing 11s

England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson










Source link

More Stories

1 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: RAIN Play Spoilsport During BAN vs SRL?

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly To Create Historic Asia Cup Record

9 hours ago admin
2 min read

When And Where to Watch Online

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

ENG Beat NZ By Seven Wickets

5 hours ago admin
1 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: RAIN Play Spoilsport During BAN vs SRL?

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

CELEBRATING RAKSHA BANDHAN WITH MANOVIKAS KENDRA, KOLKATA

8 hours ago admin
4 min read

The Association of Physicians of India – Ipsos survey shows that doctors surveyed believe formal guidelines will help increase adoption of adult immunisation

8 hours ago admin