LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Khawaja Departs For 141, Australia Trail Vs England

live

Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3:

393/8 (78.0)

1st Innings



376/7 (113.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.31) AUS trail by 17 runs Last Wicket: Usman Khawaja b Ollie Robinson 141 (321) – 372/7 in 112.4 Over Nathan Lyon 0* (2) 0x4, 0x6 Pat Cummins (C) 30 (57) 0x4, 2×6 Stuart Broad (21.4-4-58-2)* Ollie Robinson (21-4-55-1)

Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3

Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston. On Day 2, Opener Usman Khawaja hit his seventh Test century since being recalled by Australia to lead a solid effort on day two of the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston.

Khawaja’s brilliant unbeaten 126, his 15th career century but his first in Tests in England, and his vital partnerships with Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52 not out) helped Australia finish the day on 311/5, trailing by 82 with five wickets remaining.

