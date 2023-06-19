Menu
ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Play Called Off Due To Rain On Day 3, England Lead By 35 Runs

By: admin

Date:


Highlights | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Close to 57 overs were lost because of rain, and so there will be half-hour extensions on Days 4 and 5.

Joe Root

0* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Ollie Pope

0 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Pat Cummins

(5.3-1-9-1)*

Scott Boland

(2-1-1-1)

HIGHLIGHTS | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: England’s batters faced threatening clouds above and hostile Australian bowlers below as the latest twist in a dramatic Ashes opener at Edgbaston saw the hosts reduced to 28/2 in their second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35. Play was first interrupted early in the afternoon session with England at 26-0 and buoyed from dismissing Australia for 386 right before lunch with Usman Khawaja out for a superb 141. When play resumed after 75 minutes, England went on to lose both its openers in a disastrous mini-session of only four overs under floodlights. Rain was heavier this time and players again left the field — quicker than when they came on — with England having increased its score by just two runs at the cost of two wickets.










