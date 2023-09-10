ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI,- New Zealand Tour of England 2023, 2nd ODI

Home

Sports

Dream11 Team ENG vs NZ Prediction 2nd ODI: Captain And Vice Captain For Today England vs New Zealand, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England September 10, 5:00 PM IST

Check Predictions Match Between the New Zealand tour of England 2nd ODI here. Also Check England Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

ENG vs NZ Prediction 2nd ODI: All You Need To Know

Dream11 Team ENG vs NZ Prediction 2nd ODI: After beating England in the first ODI now the side will focus on winning the second ODI as well to put pressure on hosts. England will also look for a comeback because if they lost this match then the will not be able to win the series considering the World Cup defending champions England will look to win this series. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction England vs New Zealand 2nd ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match ENG vs NZ in at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England: ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today England vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, England tour of New Zealand 2023. Check Predictions Match Between the New Zealand tour of England 2nd ODI here. Also Check the England Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Keepers – Jos Butler, Devon Conway

Batsmen – Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes

All-rounders – Daryl Mitchell (vc), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers – Tim Southee, David Willey.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler©(wk), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham©(wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Check Dream11 Prediction/ England Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more















