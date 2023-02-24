ENG Vs SA, Womens T20 World Cup: Tazmin Brits One-Handed Stunner Stuns Alice Capsey

Home

Sports

ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup: Tazmin Brits’ One-Handed Stunner Stuns Alice Capsey | WATCH VIDEO

Either England or South Africa will face Australia in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Tazmin Brits takes a one-handed catch against England. (IMage: Twitter)

New Delhi: Tazmin Brits produced a brilliant one-handed stunner to dismiss Alice Capsey in the all-important England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal on Friday in Cape Town.

The incident happened in the sixth over. Having dismissed Sophie Dunkley two balls earlier, Ismail bangs short again as Capsey rushes for a pull shot. Brits, who was standing at mid-wicket, had to run to his right and stretched herself completely to pluck in the one-handed beauty.

Earlier, openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Britz struck entertaining half-centuries to take South Africa to 164 for four in the second semifinal. The hosts’ star batter Wolvaardt (53 off 44) and Britz (68 off 55) shared a 96-run stand to lay the groundwork for a competitive total.

England’s lead spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 22 runs in four overs. It was a second successive fifty from the 23-year-old Wolvaardt whose innings comprised five fours and a glorious off-drive than went all the way for a six.

Ecclestone was the one to provide the breakthrough for England as Wolvaardt, trying to play on the on side, got a leading edge and was caught by Charlotte Dean. Britz changed gears following her opening partner’s dismissal. Her back to straight sixes off leggie Sarah Glenn was the highlight of her innings.

Ecclestone pulled things back in the death overs with wickets of Chloe Tyron and Nadine de Klerk in a three run over before Marizanne Kapp got a much needed 23 not out off 13 balls to take the total beyond 160. Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s last over went for 18 runs and included a boundary off a waist high full toss.

Kapp ended the innings on a high with back to back fours. South Africa were able to collect 66 runs off the last six overs.











