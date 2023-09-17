Home

ODI World Cup 2023: England Announce 15-member Squad; Harry Brook Replaces Jason Roy

The defending champions England have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

New Delhi: The defending champions England have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The defending champions have made quite strong changes in their provisional squad announced last month with all-rounder Ben Stokes returning and young batter Harry Brook and star quick Jofra Archer missing out.

But with back spasms seeing English aggressive opener Jason Roy miss the recently concluded four-match series against New Zealand, Brook made a return to the ODI squad. The 24-year-old had an ordinary series against New Zealand, making scores of 25, 2 and 10, but his rapid progress as an international cricketer has seen him force the way into the squad.

Roy has two hundreds from six ODIs in 2023 and could be added to the squad that takes on Ireland later this week. The final date for squad changes for the World Cup is 28 September.

“We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup,” England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright said.

“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team,” he said.

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad,” Luke Wright said.

Jos Buttler-led England will start their campaign by facing last edition runners-up New Zealand in the opening encounter of ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

England’s squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.















