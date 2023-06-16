Home

Sports

Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: England-Australia Player Wear Black Armbands Following Nottingham Attacks

England and Australia players have sported black armbands on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Ashes 1st Test at Birmingham’s Edgbaston to pay tribute to the deceased ones, who lost their lives in the Nottingham attacks.

Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: England-Australia Player Wear Black Armbands Following Nottingham Attacks. (Image: Twitter)

Birmingham: England and Australia players have sported black armbands on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Ashes 1st Test at Birmingham’s Edgbaston to pay tribute to the deceased ones, who lost their lives in Nottingham attacks.

The incident took place on Tuesday, where teenagers Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and an elderly man in his 50s were brutally stabbed by a man in his 30s.

As per the Nottinghamshire Police, the suspect after the series of stabbing stole a van and attempted to run over three other people, who are still in hospital. The 31-year old killer is currently in Police custody.

“I know the whole house will want to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham yesterday. Our thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those who lost their lives,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the start of the House of Commons session on Wednesday.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and elected to bat first.

”Looks a great cricket wicket. Good toss to win. Very proud to be here with all the hype around, very special moment for me and the team. It has been tough at times with the energy, but that has been something we are good at in the past. Happy to have Mo back, unfortunate injury to Leachy. I’ve seen Mo produce some great performances in the past, we know what he can bring to the team”, Stokes said after winning the toss.

”We’d have batted as well. One change, Mitch Starc out, Hazlewood comes in. Tough call, Starc was really good last game but good to have someone like Hazlewood come in. Tough to manage the workloads, we’ll assess things week by week, but that is a good problem to have. Good preparation to win the WTC final, we went into that fresh, we feel well suited and we are now eager to go. England will come at us, but that’s okay”, Cummins said at the toss.

The home side lost Ben Duckett early on for 12, with Josh Hazlewood picking up the opening wicket for the visitors. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are at the crease currently. England were at 55/1 after 11 overs of Day 1.















