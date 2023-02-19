England Barmy Army Anyone But The Aussies Tweet Goes VIRAL After India Win Delhi Test

Home

England Barmy Army’s ‘Anyone But The Aussies’ Tweet Goes VIRAL After India Win Delhi Test | VIDEO

India will now face Australia for the third Test match which will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore and will start from March 1.

New Delhi: England’s Barmy tweeted after India beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday. India takes 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

England’s Barmy Army generally trolls the Indian cricket team in each and every game, but during the second test match against Australia when Cheteshwar Pujara smashed the winning boundary on Todd Murphy’s fourth ball. England Barmy Army was seen as happy as they took their Twitter to share the video saying:

“Anyone but the Aussies @thebharatarmy 🤝”

There is so many speculations going on to their viral tweet as per some speculations this tweet means that England Barmy Army is supporting Indian team in the test series against Australia.

Both sides are Test rivals as they play Ashes which is the most intense form of all sporting rivalries involving the two nations. The first Ashes series was contested in 1884.

In the India vs Australia second test match spinners played a vital role for hosts as Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s masterclass.

Ashwin set up the collapse to pick 3/59, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up as Australia crashed to 113 all out, after starting the day from 61/1 and being 86/2 at one stage, in their second innings. The Australian batting implosion gave India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.

Australia will be mighty disappointed by some extremely questionable shot selection and squandering the advantage they had at stumps on day two. Resuming from 61/1, with a healthy run-rate of 5.08 at the end of day two, Australia imploded spectacularly to lose nine wickets for 53 runs in a frenetic morning session.

India will now face Australia for the third Test match which will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore and will start from March 1.











