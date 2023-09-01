September 2, 2023

England Beat New Zealand By 95 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead In Series

England vs New Zealand Score and Updates: England go 2-0 in the series and New Zealand have a big task ahead if they want to draw the series.

Highlights ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I, Cricket Score and Updates: England Beat New Zealand By 95 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead In Series. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Score and Updates

Manchester: England once again put up a brilliant display on Friday as the Jos Buttler and co defeated New Zealand in the 2nd T20I by a massive 95 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan.










