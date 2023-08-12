Home

Sports

England Cricketer Ollie Robinson Breaks Up With Fiance Laura Rose Pullen Three Months Before Marriage

Both Robinson and Laura have removed all of their pictures together from their respective social media handles.

England Cricketer Ollie Robinson Breaks Up With Fiance Laura Rose Pullen Three Months Before Marriage. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: England cricketer Ollie Robinson grabbed the headlines on Friday after breaking up with fiance Laura Rose Pullen, three months ahead of their marriage.

Both Robinson and Laura have removed all of their pictures together from their respective social media handles.

The couple, who have a 2-month old child, were scheduled to marry this October and the invitations were all sent out in advance and in the end Ollie came up with a shocking decision.

As per report by Daily Mail, Lauren is completely devasted by Robinson’s actions and the latter is actually seeing a social media influencer, by the name of Mia Baker.

The 29-year old cricketer has liked several pictures of Mia Baker, something which the report pointed out.

“One minute she was getting ready to marry the man she loves and spend the rest of her life with him and the next, he leaves her and she finds out that he’s seeing someone else”, the report said.

“Despite the pain he’s caused, he’s not shy of liking and commenting on Mia’s Instagram posts,” it added.

“We were invited to the wedding but then in late July we were told that it had been called off and that Ollie was seen with Mia by some of the England team”. it further added.

Baker has around 1.7 lakh social media followers on Instagram. She happens to be a TV Presenter, a YouTuber, Podcast Host and a Children’s Author as per her bio. She also happens to be a big golf buff at the same time.

Robinson was part of England’s 2023 Ashes squad and so far the 6’5” bowler has picked up 76 wickets in 19 matches in Test cricket and almost 400 wickets in first class cricket with less than 90 matches played.

With Stuart Broad retiring from the longest format of the game, the 29-year old has been tipped as one of the big candidates to replace the legendary pacer in the England team.















