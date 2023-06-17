Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

England Eye Early Wickets On Day 2

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Live Updates, 1st Test: England Eye Early Wickets On Day 2

live

Ashes 2023 Live, 1st Test, Day 2: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.

David Warner

8* (13) 2×4, 0x6

Usman Khawaja

4 (12) 0x4, 0x6

Ollie Robinson

(2-0-5-0)*

Stuart Broad

(2-0-9-0)

Ashes 2023 live streaming, Ashes 2023 live updates, Ashes 2023 live scores, Ashes 2023 live, where to watch Ashes 2023 live on TV, where to watch Ashes 2023 live in India, ashes 2023, headingley ashes 2023, edgbaston ashes 2023, ashes 2023 schedule, old trafford ashes 2023, lord's ashes 2023, england ashes 2023, ashes 2023 dates, ashes 2023 australia squad, ashes 2023 australia, ashes 2023 aus squad, ashes 2023 australia time, ashes 2023 tickets, England vs Australia, England vs Australia live, England vs Australia live streaming, England vs Australia live score, England vs Australia live updates, England vs Australia playing xi, England squad for Ashes 2023, Australia squad for Ashes 2023,
England vs Australia, Ashes 2023, 1st Test

LIVE Updates | England vs Australia, Ashes 2023, 1st Test

After declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, England would like to make their ‘Bazball’ approach work on the second day of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England’s declaration came just after Joe Root completed his 30th Test and fourth Ashes century on Friday. For Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja would start Day 2.










Source link

Previous article
shopping with father
Next article
Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post For Mom Madhu Chopra’s 70th Birthday Is Pure Goals
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

    Verified by MonsterInsights