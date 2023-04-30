Home

IPL 2023: England Pacer Chris Jordan Joins Mumbai Indians Ahead Of MI Vs RR Clash

Although nothing has been announced yet, Chris Jordan may have likely replaced Jofra Archer who has been struggling with injuries.



Chris Jordan (L) shares a light moment with Jos Buttler ahead of MI vs RR game. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: England pacer Chris Jordan has joined Mumbai Indians midway into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 ahead of the cash-rich league’s 1000th game. However, nothing has been officially announced by Mumbai Indians but he was seen training with the squad at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians have been struggling with the services of Jofra Archer, who has so far played just two games out of Mumbai Indians seven matches so far. The five-time champions have lost four games and are languishing at ninth spot in the table. Archer’s only games came against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

In eight overs the Englishman bowled, Archer gave away 75 runs picking up just one wicket. Mumbai are having serious concerns, especially their death bowling, which was responsible for their last two defeats in high-scoring games. MI bowlers gave away a whopping 96 runs in the last 30 balls to allow Punjab Kings to run away with two points.

Archer, far from being 100 per cent fit, has spent more time recovering from his elbow troubles this season and illness, due to which he missed the contest against Gujarat Titans. The likes of Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Arjun Tendulkar have been expensive.












