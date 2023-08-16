Home

Sports

England Set to Drop Harry Brook to Include Ben Stokes in ODI Squad Ahead of World Cup – REPORT

Stokes, who retired from limited overs cricket, is set to comeback to the side in place of young Harry Brook.

Ben Stokes to comeback (Image: ECB)

London: With less than two months to go for the ODI World Cup in India, England are set to include Ben Stokes in the ODI set-up against New Zealand. Stokes, who retired from limited overs cricket, is set to comeback to the side in place of young Harry Brook as per The Telegraph. Stokes led England to their first-ever ODI World Cup triumph in 2019 and hence everybody believes he has it in him to repeat the feat in India. He was part of the England team in the recently-concluded Ashes. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer could return for the second half of the ODI WC.

England Men’s selector Luke Wright has confirmed that our ODI squad for our series with New Zealand is the same group we intend to pick for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Two 15-strong squads have been named for the ODI and IT20 series with New Zealand this summer, and it is expected the ODI squad will also travel to India for the defence of our World Cup title.

Teams do not have to name their provisional World Cup squad until September 5, further changes can be made up until 28 September.

England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, said: “This is the squad we are going to put forward.

“It’s incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English Cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well.

“With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it’s incredibly tough.”

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.

England Men’s ODI squad: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

(With inputs from ECB)















