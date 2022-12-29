Sports

England Star Danielle Wyatt Trolls India U19 Crew Over Run Out Incident, Faces Backlash | Cricket Information

The Indian U-19 ladies’s cricket crew produced an all-round effort to beat South Africa by 54 runs within the first T20I of the five-match sequence in Pretoria on Tuesday. The sequence serves as preparation for each groups forward of the ICC U-19 Ladies’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29. Opener Shewata Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored 40 every off 39 and 46 balls respectively to information India to 137 for 5 after being requested to bat. In reply, South Africa solely 83.

Nonetheless, the match grabbed consideration for an additional purpose. It got here within the seventeenth over of the South African innings when India’s Mannat Kashyap ran out Jenna Evans on the non-striker’s finish. The video quickly went viral on social media. Ultimately India captain Shafali Verma took again the attraction and the match went forward.

England ladies’s cricketer Danielle Wyatt was not impressed with the incident. “Oh no I hope there’s none of this within the u19 WC!” Wyatt tweeted. India and England have a historical past concerning working out batters at he non-striker’s finish. In September, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma had run out England’s Charlotte Dean throughout an ODI sport. That incident divided the cricket world on whether or not it was finished in the appropriate spirit.

Now, after Wyatt’s tweet, the cricketer is getting trolled on social media.

The second T20I will likely be performed on the identical venue afterward Thursday.

Hardik Pandya to Lead In T20Is Vs Sri Lanka

