August 11, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

England Striker Harry Kane Agrees Bayern Munich Move, Set For Medical On Friday: Reports

3 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • England Striker Harry Kane Agrees Bayern Munich Move, Set For Medical On Friday: Reports

Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times — in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 — since making his debut for the club in 2012.



Published: August 11, 2023 3:35 PM IST


By IANS

England Striker Harry Kane Agrees Bayern Munich Move, Set For Medical On Friday: Reports
England’s striker Harry Kane during FIFA World Cup 2019. (Pic: IANS)

London: England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the German champions Bayern Munich and will travel to Germany for a medical on Friday.

London, Aug 11 (IANS) England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the German champions Bayern Munich and will travel to Germany for a medical on Friday.

After weeks of protracted talks, Bayern and Spurs agreed a deal worth more than €100 million (£86.4m) for the star striker.

Kane was reportedly leaning towards staying in north London but now has agreed to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth more than £86m and will pen a four-year contract at the Allianz Arena, Eurosport reported.

The 30-year-old wanted his future to be settled before Spur’s season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday.

Kane has been the German champions’ leading target all summer and they had several bids rejected before reaching an agreement on Thursday.

It is expected that the striker will wear the No.9 shirt, vacated by Robert Lewandowski after his move to Barcelona a year ago.

The forward is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times — in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 — since making his debut for the club in 2012.

Kane was reportedly leaning towards staying in north London but now has agreed to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth more than £86m and will pen a four-year contract at the Allianz Arena, Eurosport reported.

The 30-year-old wanted his future to be settled before Spur’s season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday.

Kane has been the German champions’ leading target all summer and they had several bids rejected before reaching an agreement on Thursday.

It is expected that the striker will wear the No.9 shirt, vacated by Robert Lewandowski after his move to Barcelona a year ago.

The forward is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times — in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 — since making his debut for the club in 2012.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Even Ravindra Jadeja Is Not Playing, Don’t Want Anyone To Miss Key Events, Says Rohit Sharma On Missing T20Is Vs Windies

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Aakash Chopra On Young India Star

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Star pacer Diana Baig Returns As Pakistan Name Squads For Home White-Ball Series Against South Africa

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Hero Vired Aims to Double its Growth in FY’24

14 mins ago
3 min read

Experience the Spectacle: Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Presents the Great Electronics Fest

14 mins ago
6 min read

Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Signs MoU with Religare Care Foundation and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to Improve Healthcare in the State

14 mins ago
3 min read

England Striker Harry Kane Agrees Bayern Munich Move, Set For Medical On Friday: Reports

1 hour ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights