England Striker Harry Kane Agrees Bayern Munich Move, Set For Medical On Friday: Reports

England’s striker Harry Kane during FIFA World Cup 2019. (Pic: IANS)

London, Aug 11 (IANS) England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the German champions Bayern Munich and will travel to Germany for a medical on Friday.

After weeks of protracted talks, Bayern and Spurs agreed a deal worth more than €100 million (£86.4m) for the star striker.

Kane was reportedly leaning towards staying in north London but now has agreed to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth more than £86m and will pen a four-year contract at the Allianz Arena, Eurosport reported.

The 30-year-old wanted his future to be settled before Spur’s season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday.

Kane has been the German champions’ leading target all summer and they had several bids rejected before reaching an agreement on Thursday.

It is expected that the striker will wear the No.9 shirt, vacated by Robert Lewandowski after his move to Barcelona a year ago.

The forward is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times — in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 — since making his debut for the club in 2012.

