Lokesh Bam kept Nepal’s hope alive but Sam Curran ensured England secured a thrilling victory to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign.
T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal was very close to achieving the biggest win in their sporting history, but they fell just four runs short while chasing 185 against England in Mumbai. After Lokesh Bam’s late onslaught, they needed 13 runs from the final nine balls, but a composed five-run final over from Sam Curran allowed England to breathe a huge sigh of relief and start their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory.
England climb to second place on the Group C points tableWith the win, England climb to second place on the Group C points table, while West Indies, who defeated Scotland, hold the top spot thanks to a superior net run rate. Chasing a challenging total, set after impressive half-centuries from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook, Nepal began aggressively. Kushal Bhurtel set the tone with three boundaries in four balls off Jofra Archer, before Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel stitched a superb 82-run partnership off 54 balls, leaving Nepal requiring 62 runs from the final six overs.
Lokesh Bam kept Nepal’s hope aliveWhen both Paudel and Airee were removed, the match seemed all but over. But Bam kept Nepal’s hopes alive, hitting consecutive boundaries off Curran and then sending Archer for two towering sixes. Luke Wood’s 19th over leaked 14 runs as Bam slashed two more boundaries, leaving ten runs needed off the last over and sending thousands of Nepalese fans in Mumbai into raptures.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+1.750
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.200
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.200
|Scotland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1.750
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
