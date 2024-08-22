England to host India Men and Women tours in 2025

England have announced their fixtures for next season, with the men’s and women’s teams taking on India during concurrent series in the middle of summer. The ECB has also confirmed that Lord’s will host its first women’s Test when India return for a one-off game in 2026.

The 2025 season will see a joint visit by West Indies men's and women's teams, while England Men will face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test before finishing the summer by hosting South Africa for ODI and T20I series.

The international season commences at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on May 21, with England Women facing West Indies in the first of three T20Is, to be followed by three ODIs.

The men will begin with a four-day Test against Zimbabwe – their first international meeting since the 2007 World T20 – to be staged at Trent Bridge from May 22-25, before the white-ball teams play three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies.

England Men’s five-Test series against India will kick off at Headingley on June 20, before back-to-back games at Edgbaston and Lord’s, followed by Old Trafford and The Oval.

At the same time, England Women will take on India in five T20Is, the first of which will be at Trent Bridge on June 28, followed by a three-match ODI series that will also see the teams play at Lord’s.

With the Hundred likely to take up much of August, England Men’s international programme will conclude with six white-ball games against South Africa before travelling to Ireland for a three-match ODI series.

“Staging England Men’s and England Women’s series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful,” Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive officer, said.

“I’m excited we’ll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat, and I hope they’ll be out in force to support both men’s and women’s sides.

“India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last men’s Test series here was a nailbiter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive. I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white-ball series, following this year’s men’s Test series.

“To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men’s Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit. Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing Test-cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future.

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance.”

England home international fixtures 2025

England Women vs West Indies Women

1st Vitality T20I – May 21, Canterbury

2nd Vitality T20I – May 23, Hove

3rd Vitality T20I – May 26, Chelmsford

1st Metro Bank ODI – May 30, Derby

2nd Metro Bank ODI – June 4, Leicester

3rd Metro Bank ODI – June 7, Taunton

England Men vs Zimbabwe Men

Only Rothesay Men’s Test – May 22-25, Trent Bridge

England Men vs West Indies Men

1st Metro Bank ODI – May 29, Edgbaston

2nd Metro Bank ODI – June 1, Cardiff

3rd Metro Bank ODI – June 3, The Kia Oval

1st Vitality T20I – June 6, Chester-le-Street

2nd Vitality T20I – June 8, Bristol

3rd Vitality T20I – June 10, Southampton

England Men vs India Men

1st Rothesay Test – June 20-24, Headingley

2nd Rothesay Test – July 1-6, Edgbaston

3rd Rothesay Test – July 10-14, Lord’s

4th Rothesay Test – July 23-27, Emirates Old Trafford

5th Rothesay Test – July 31- August 4, The Kia Oval

England Women vs India Women

1st Vitality T20I – June 28, Trent Bridge

2nd Vitality T20I – July 1, Bristol

3rd Vitality T20I – July 4, The Kia Oval

4th Vitality T20I – July 9, Emirates Old Trafford

5th Vitality T20I – July 12, Edgbaston

1st Metro Bank ODI – July 16, Southampton

2nd Metro Bank ODI – July 19, Lord’s

3rd Metro Bank ODI – July 22, Chester-le-Street

England Men vs South Africa Men

1st Metro Bank ODI: 2nd September @ Headingley

2nd Metro Bank ODI: 4th September @ Lord’s

3rd Metro Bank ODI: 7th September @ Utilita Bowl

1st Vitality T20I – September 10, Cardiff

2nd Vitality T20I – September 12, Emirates Old Trafford

3rd Vitality T20I – September 14, Trent Bridge