England vs Ireland Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Lords, London

ENG vs IRE Only Test: England vs Ireland, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM IST June 1, Thursday

ENG vs IRE Only Test Match Playing 11, Pitch Report and Fantasy Cricket Tips for England vs Ireland



ENG vs IRE Only Test: England vs Ireland, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM IST June 1, Thursday

Match Details

Match: ENG vs IRE, Only Test

Date & Time: June 1, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lor’s, London.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Joe Root, Harry Brook, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Probable Playing XIs

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Tom Mayes, Matthew Foster, Foinn Hand

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach

Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts

Ireland Squad: Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), James McCollum, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes















