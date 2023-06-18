Home

England’s Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli During Ashes 2023

New Delhi: England’s Barmy Army trolled former India captain Virat Kohli during Ashes 2023 match at Birmingham on Saturday. This all was started when India went to England on 2021 as there was a lot of Tussle between Kohli and Barmy. On that tour, when India lost the third test against the hosts at Headingley, Leeds, the Barmy Army trolled Kohli-led India very much.

After that India took revenge as the side outclassed England in the Oval. At that time Virat Kohli had stopped the bid of the Barmy Army on the field. These incidents were discussed a lot.

This happened in the first Test match of Ashes 2023, When England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali bowled his first over, the Barmy Army tweeted along with a GIF. In a tweet, Moeen Ali was seen picking up Kohli’s wicket. While Kohli has nothing to do with this match. This was the incident of the year 2021 tour of India when the England team was playing a Test match at Chepauk in Chennai. During that time Moeen Ali bowled Virat Kohli. His video has now been shared by Barmy Army on his Twitter in GIF format.

Mo back with the red ball in hand 😍#Ashes pic.twitter.com/IF9g555Gp9 — England’s Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile in Ashes 2023

Khawaja’s brilliant unbeaten 126, his 15th career century but his first in Tests in England, and his vital partnerships with Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52 not out) helped Australia finish the day on 311/5, trailing by 82 with five wickets remaining.















