Eoin Morgan ADMITS Missing Virat Kohli as Captain in Tests After Rohit Sharma Fails to Lead India to WTC Title

Claiming that it is a big loss for Test cricket, former English captain Eoin Morgan recently admitted that he too is a big Kohli fan.

India has hammered by Australia by 209 runs in the recently-concluded World Test Championship final at the Oval. While Rohit Sharma's captaincy came under the scanner after the embarrasing loss, experts and fans have opined that Virat Kohli should be reinstated as the captain of the Test side for the upcoming WTC cycle.

“Test Cricket has lost Virat Kohli as Captain. Virat Kohli’s Captaincy is a big miss in Test cricket. He always spoke vividly about how much he loved it and was passionate about it,” he said on The Mirror.

It is extremely unlikely that Kohli will return as the Test captain. It would be interesting to see if the BCCI can convince him to take up the job. Kohli has led India in 57 Tests, winning 33 of them and losing 14. He is the most successfull Test captain for India in terms of number of wins.

Both teams fought hard on the last day of the summit clash where all hopes were on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. The early dismissal of Kohli by Scott Boland and a fantastic catch by Steve Smith in the slip cordon during the morning session dealt a fatal blow to India’s hopes. He perished for 49 trying to play an expansive cover-drive.

Kohli’s aggregate runs against Australia read 2042 at the end of the WTC final 2023. He completed 2000 runs against Australia in the same Test.















