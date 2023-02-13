Eoin Morgan, Englands World Cup-Winning Captain, Announces Retirement From Cricket

Home

Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup-Winning Captain, Announces Retirement From Cricket

New Delhi: England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

“I would like to say a particularly special thank you to my wife, Tara, my family and close friends who have supported me unconditionally. I also must thank all my teammates, coaches, fans, and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today,” Morgan tweeted.

“Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever.

“Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.”











