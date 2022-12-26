Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester Metropolis teammate Erling Haaland can go on and rating 800 targets earlier than his profession ends. Haaland, who will return to town of his start when the champions resume their Premier League title defence at Leeds on Wednesday, has scored 24 targets in simply 19 appearances since his summer time transfer from Borussia Dortmund. “He already has about 200 targets, so he can in all probability go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays match and does the issues that he does,” stated De Bruyne.

The Belgian worldwide has performed with a bunch of prime strikers in his profession and is well-placed in the case of 22-year-old Haaland’s place within the pecking order.

De Bruyne loved a fruitful relationship with the membership’s report goalscorer Sergio Aguero earlier than the Argentinian left the Etihad Stadium in 2021.

He has additionally mixed with Romelu Lukaku on worldwide responsibility, former Metropolis teammate Gabriel Jesus and new World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez, a present fellow Metropolis participant.

“It is extremely onerous to match as a result of they’re all completely totally different,” stated De Bruyne.

“They’ve all scored 300 or 400 targets. Erling is so obsessive about targets he can possibly transcend that.”

He added: “He’s nonetheless a younger boy having fun with his life and he takes his soccer very significantly. He loves scoring targets, so I believe that’s the most unusual factor he has.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata’s Tribute To Messi; Rally Full Of White And Blue Takes Over Metropolis