September 1, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Erling Haaland Makes Hilarious Claim On Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and His Dad Alf-Inge

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Erling Haaland Makes Hilarious Claim On Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and His Dad Alf-Inge

The Norway International was in phenomenal touch in his first season in England. The star striker scored 52 goals in 53 matches.

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, Alf-Inge, Manchester City Manager,
Erling Haaland in action for Manchester United. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland was put in an awkward position on 31 August, Thursday, after Haaland was asked about who he feared more between his father Alfie and manager Pep Guardiola.

The question came soon after the Norway international was named the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year on August 31. The Manchester City ace won the Player of the Year award ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and his compatriot Kevin de Bruyne to the award.

The Norway International was in phenomenal touch in his first season in England. The star striker scored 52 goals in 53 matches but his manager Pep Guardiola has a lot to say to his ace striker. Fans got a glimpse of the former Barcelona coach who was ripping into Haaland at the break in Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Burnley.

After collecting his award, Haaland was then asked by talkSPORT’s Reshmin Chowdhury ono he finds more scary between his manager and his father. He responded “Good question, sometimes Pep is a bit scary, I have to say. But anyways this is something I like, I like it when Pep shouts at me because he tries to get something in my brain that he doesn’t think I have.

“So I like it, I’m not complaining at all, he just wants to make me a better footballer so I’m not complaining at all. My father and me, we argue a lot, we have a lot of good moments together, so I’m not complaining at all either,” Erling Haaland said.

UEFA Champions League draw

German giants Bayern Munich take on England’s Manchester United while Italy’s Napoli meet multiple-time winners Real Madrid of Spain in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the draw for which was made here on Thursday.

The group stage matches will be played on September 19-20, October 3-4, October 24-25, November 7-8, November 28-29 and December 12-13 to decide which 16 teams from these groups qualify for the knock-out stages.

The groupings:

Group A: Bayern (GER), Man United (ENG), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)
Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)
Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)
Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)
Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)
Group F: Paris (FRA), Dortmund (GER), Milan (ITA), Newcastle (ENG)
Group G: Man City (ENG), Leipzig (GER), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)
Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Antwerp (BEL).










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Todays ODI Match 3 at Pallekele

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Andy Murray Makes Heartbreaking Statement After US Open 2023 Exit

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mohammed Shami Should Partner Jasprit Bumrah With New Ball? Gujarat Titans Bowler Answers Ahead of India-Pak Match

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Kings Infra to launch SISTA360 digital platform on 25th September

5 seconds ago
2 min read

Daisy Shah and Rohit Raaj Visit the Bespokewala Store in Mumbai to Promote their Film ‘Mystery of The Tattoo’

8 seconds ago
2 min read

MRG Group Earns Record-Breaking Response on New Affordable Project: 8 Times Applications Received

9 seconds ago
3 min read

Erling Haaland Makes Hilarious Claim On Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and His Dad Alf-Inge

2 hours ago admin