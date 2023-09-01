Home

Erling Haaland Makes Hilarious Claim On Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and His Dad Alf-Inge

Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City.

New Delhi: Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland was put in an awkward position on 31 August, Thursday, after Haaland was asked about who he feared more between his father Alfie and manager Pep Guardiola.

The question came soon after the Norway international was named the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year on August 31. The Manchester City ace won the Player of the Year award ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and his compatriot Kevin de Bruyne to the award.

The Norway International was in phenomenal touch in his first season in England. The star striker scored 52 goals in 53 matches but his manager Pep Guardiola has a lot to say to his ace striker. Fans got a glimpse of the former Barcelona coach who was ripping into Haaland at the break in Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Burnley.

After collecting his award, Haaland was then asked by talkSPORT’s Reshmin Chowdhury ono he finds more scary between his manager and his father. He responded “Good question, sometimes Pep is a bit scary, I have to say. But anyways this is something I like, I like it when Pep shouts at me because he tries to get something in my brain that he doesn’t think I have.

“So I like it, I’m not complaining at all, he just wants to make me a better footballer so I’m not complaining at all. My father and me, we argue a lot, we have a lot of good moments together, so I’m not complaining at all either,” Erling Haaland said.

UEFA Champions League draw

German giants Bayern Munich take on England’s Manchester United while Italy’s Napoli meet multiple-time winners Real Madrid of Spain in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the draw for which was made here on Thursday.

The group stage matches will be played on September 19-20, October 3-4, October 24-25, November 7-8, November 28-29 and December 12-13 to decide which 16 teams from these groups qualify for the knock-out stages.

The groupings:

Group A: Bayern (GER), Man United (ENG), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)

Group F: Paris (FRA), Dortmund (GER), Milan (ITA), Newcastle (ENG)

Group G: Man City (ENG), Leipzig (GER), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Antwerp (BEL).















