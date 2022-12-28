Erling Haaland on the double as Man Metropolis cruise previous Leeds

Erling Haaland continued his unbelievable season in entrance of aim with a double to assist Manchester Metropolis cruise to a 3-1 victory at Leeds United on Wednesday, making certain the champion closed the hole to Premier League chief Arsenal to 5 factors.
The guests had a number of probabilities within the first half, with Haaland twice denied by advantageous saves from house goalkeeper Illan Meslier, whereas England ahead Jack Grealish blazed two efforts over from good positions.
It appeared Metropolis would go into the interval pissed off, earlier than Spanish midfielder Rodri lastly made one depend in first half stoppage time, firing house after one other Meslier save.
Again within the metropolis of his beginning, the place his father was a participant for Leeds, Norway worldwide Haaland successfully put the sport to mattress early within the second half with a easy end, earlier than taking his league tally to twenty for the season within the sixty fourth minute.
Pascal Struijk gave house supporters faint hope of a comeback as he headed house with 17 minutes left, however it was all the time going to be a comfort in opposition to Metropolis on this temper.
The victory helped second-placed Metropolis transfer again to inside 5 factors Arsenal on the high of the standings, whereas Leeds stays fifteenth, two factors away from the relegation zone.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 stay rating: Mbappe, Neymar in beginning 11; kick-off at 1:30am; PSG v STR updates
[ad_1] Good day and welcome to Sportstar’s stay protection of the Ligue 1 conflict between PSG and Strasbourg, occurring on...
Manchester United Have Put Cristiano Ronaldo Period Behind Them: Christian Eriksen | Soccer Information
[ad_1] Christian Eriksen mentioned he was “unhappy” that Cristiano Ronaldo is now not with Manchester United however insisted that the...
Nadal appears to get again to successful methods after injury-ravaged 2022 season
[ad_1] Rafael Nadal is hoping that taking part in within the United Cup will give him the arrogance enhance he...
Time for India to reset and reformat
[ad_1] Categorical Information Service TWELVE white-ball matches throughout as many venues in 30 days. That’s how India’s schedule appears to...
Simeone takes blame for Atletico Madrid’s struggles
[ad_1] Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone stated that he’s primarily liable for the group’s scenario because it has failed to...
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz hopes Bournemouth win indicators turnaround
[ad_1] Kai Havertz believes Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth can spark a successful run within the Premier League after a...
Average Rating