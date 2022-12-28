Erling Haaland on the double as Man Metropolis cruise previous Leeds

Erling Haaland continued his unbelievable season in entrance of aim with a double to assist Manchester Metropolis cruise to a 3-1 victory at Leeds United on Wednesday, making certain the champion closed the hole to Premier League chief Arsenal to 5 factors.

The guests had a number of probabilities within the first half, with Haaland twice denied by advantageous saves from house goalkeeper Illan Meslier, whereas England ahead Jack Grealish blazed two efforts over from good positions.

It appeared Metropolis would go into the interval pissed off, earlier than Spanish midfielder Rodri lastly made one depend in first half stoppage time, firing house after one other Meslier save.

Again within the metropolis of his beginning, the place his father was a participant for Leeds, Norway worldwide Haaland successfully put the sport to mattress early within the second half with a easy end, earlier than taking his league tally to twenty for the season within the sixty fourth minute.

Pascal Struijk gave house supporters faint hope of a comeback as he headed house with 17 minutes left, however it was all the time going to be a comfort in opposition to Metropolis on this temper.

The victory helped second-placed Metropolis transfer again to inside 5 factors Arsenal on the high of the standings, whereas Leeds stays fifteenth, two factors away from the relegation zone.