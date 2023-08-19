Home

‘Everyone Was Waiting To See This Jasprit Bumrah’, Says Ravi Bishnoi After India Pacer Returns In Style

Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback to international cricket after an 11-month-long injury layoff with two wickets in his first over.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking one of his two wickets against Ireland. (Image: BCCI)

Dublin: The whole country was waiting to see Jasprit Bumrah back in India colours, said leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi after the Men in Blue won the first T20I against Ireland by two runs via DLS method on Friday.

Bumrah made a stunning comeback to international cricket after an 11-month-long injury layoff with two wickets in his first over. He is leading the Indian side in the absence of regular Hardik Pandya.

Out of the four over he bowled, Bumrah registered a staggering 16 dot balls, as India restricted Ireland to a below-par score of 139/7. “It was his first match after nearly 11 months,” Bishnoi, who also took two wickets told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“First ball he bowled was on the legs but after that the five ball he bowled was so good to see. Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm,” he added.

“The type of bowler he is, the whole world has seen his bowling. His first delivery didn’t work out but the five balls after that, was fun to watch. Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah, and it was fun to watch him bowl,” added Bishnoi.

India won the match by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method after rain intervened. The visitors were 47 for two in 6.5 overs when the heavens opened up. “We were a bit unfortunate that the match was curtailed by the rain. Overall, we have played good cricket.

“We bowled really well and got a good start from our openers as well. If not for those wickets, we lost in the last over, we might have been in a very good condition. We won the toss and we got that advantage. If they would have won (toss) the advantage would have been with them. Toss always plays a crucial factor in such conditions. Today we were lucky,” he added.

On Ireland being defensive against him, the leg-spinner said: “It must be their game play. But I was bowling aggressively and was trying to pick more wickets.” Bishnoi, who plays for Lucknow Supergiants in the Indian Premier League, was also part of the white-ball squad in the recently-concluded tour of the West Indies.

“There is lot to learn. I was in West Indies for the five-match series, I played in one match and didn’t play the rest four. But I was ready that whenever I will get a chance I will give my 100 per cent. I was ready for that opportunity.”

Bishnoi also said that the role of leg-spinner in T20 cricket is not just limited to going for wickets. “It depends upon the team situation. you can’t go with your own theory, a lot depends upon what captain is saying, what the game situation is.”

Chasing a tricky target under overcast conditions, India were off to a fluent start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs. But Craig Young produced a double blow, taking the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma who was out for a golden duck.

India vice-captain Gaikwad, however, showed maturity and watched through the tricky phase, well aware that they were ahead of the DLS par score. There was no stopping rain as umpires decided to call off the game at 6.15pm local time with India taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.















