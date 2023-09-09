Home

‘Everyone’s Wish Is, India Win World Cup’, Says Shikhar Dhawan After Visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple

Shikhar Dhawan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with Akshay Kumar and prayed for India’s win in ODI World Cup 2023

Shikhar Dhawan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The opening batter offered his prayers to Lord Shiva and later revealed that he also wished for the Indian cricket team to win the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup that is set to be held in India entirely for the first time from October 5.

Shikhar Dhawan has failed to find a spot in the International side. He last played an ODI back in December 2022. He is still a regular face in the renowned cash-rich league IPL and recently even led Punjab Kings during the 2023 season.

“Everyone’s wish is that India wins the World Cup & I have also asked for the same wish,” revealed Dhawan after his visit to the holy temple in Ujjain.

Shikhar Dhawan & Akshay Kumar at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.pic.twitter.com/5vk5CTahAa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 9, 2023

India’s World Cup Squad

KL Rahul has been included in India’s World Cup 2023 squad, marking his return from a lengthy injury layoff, as the BCCI confirmed the 15-member squad on Tuesday.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav also managed to hold on to a spot in the squad for the marquee event with regular skipper Rohit Sharma leading the side and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

Rahul, who last played an ODI in March this year, injured his thigh earlier in the year at the IPL, though has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and preparing to fly out to Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson, who is a reserve player at the Asia Cup, has missed out, as well as Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna as other omissions.

Rohit leads the batting group, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav all named, as well as Ishan Kishan, who provides another keeping option.

Hardik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur will be the all-rounders in the team.

After making a successful return from a long injury layoff, Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the bowling group, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the designated pacers while Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner in the squad.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah















