Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Ex-India Captain Launches Educational Site

By: admin

Date:

.


Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly, LIVE Updates: <font color=”09090a“>Sourav Ganguly launched his app with the help of Classplus, India’s leading platform that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online courses. Notably, he has been an investor in Classplus since 2020. The first-of-its-kind educational app from an Indian cricketer can be downloaded from the Play Store on all Android devices. The comprehensive course content can be easily accessed in both English and Bangla. Notably, Ganguly and Classplus will use all proceeds from the course to support the education of underprivileged children.





Source link

Previous article
Huge Blow To Texas Super Kings As Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out Of Major League Cricket
Next article
Tom Cruise Speaks Hindi While Promoting New Mission Impossible Film; Twitter Cannot Keep Calm
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights