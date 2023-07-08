Ex-India Captain Launches Educational Site

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly, LIVE Updates: <font color=”09090a“>Sourav Ganguly launched his app with the help of Classplus, India’s leading platform that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online courses. Notably, he has been an investor in Classplus since 2020. The first-of-its-kind educational app from an Indian cricketer can be downloaded from the Play Store on all Android devices. The comprehensive course content can be easily accessed in both English and Bangla. Notably, Ganguly and Classplus will use all proceeds from the course to support the education of underprivileged children.