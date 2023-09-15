Home

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-India Star Criticises Babar Azam’s Captaincy After Pakistan’s Super Four Exit

Former Indian players criticised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s captaincy during the PAK vs SL clash in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

Babar Azam and Gautam Gambhir (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised Babar Azam’s captaincy after the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Thursday. SL defeated PAK by 2 wickets in a rain-hit match to ensure their spot in the final of the continental tournament.

“For me, extremely ordinary captaincy as well. There was a four-hit in Zaman Khan’s over mid-off and there was another four-hit in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s over mid-off, and both those deliveries were slower ones,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“If you want to bowl slower ones, keep the mid-off fielder at long-off and bring the third man up. This is extremely simple captaincy. Imagine if you had 13 runs left in the last over, it would have been difficult for Sri Lanka,” he added.

Gambhir even questioned Babar’s decision-making skills during the century stand between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama and said that the PAK skipper should have been more aggressive in approach.

“You were allowing the game to drift at one stage. You wanted to complete your sixth bowler’s quota. It doesn’t work out like that. When the partnership was developing between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, you should have brought on your main bowlers and tried to pick up wickets,” Gambhir said.

“Pakistan could have won this game only by taking wickets. If Sri Lanka had batted till the end, they could have won earlier than they actually did. I feel Babar Azam will have to be slightly better in his captaincy as ODI cricket is not like T20 cricket,” he concluded.

Charith Asalanka struck a brilliant unbeaten 49 after Kusal Mendis (91) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) laid the foundation with a century stand and guided defending champions ri Lanka to a two-wicket victory against Pakistan in a thrilling final Super 4 match and into the final of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka made it to the final for the 11th time in the Asia Cup and will meet India in the final. This is their second final in a row.

Chasing a DLS readjusted target of 252 in a rain-truncated 42-overs-a-side match that ended well past midnight, Sri Lanka rode on a superb performance by their middle order after Pakistan had recovered from 130/5 to post 252 thanks to a memorable rearguard partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47).

