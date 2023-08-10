Home

India Rested Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma…: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer on Sanju Samson Squandering Chances

While Kishan was in hot form, Samson blew hot and cold and that has not impressed former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s form will be crucial India’s quest for a third World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

Guyana: India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ODI series and after they lost the match, coach Rahul Dravid said that ‘experiments will continue looking at the bigger picture’. One felt players like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will make a mark in the white-ball version and cement their spot. While Kishan was in hot form, Samson blew hot and cold and that has not impressed former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria. The former Pakistan leggie asked when is Samson going to score runs.

“India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli so that they could give others a chance, as many have complained that a few players haven’t had enough opportunities. Now that India has played them, when are you going to score runs, Sanju Samson?” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel. “He has had enough chances now. I was among the people who supported him and wanted him to get consistent opportunities. However, he hasn’t made the most of these chances,” he added.

Meanwhile, under fire for his recent failures in ODI matches and first two T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back with an explosive knock of 83 off 44 balls while Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 49 as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I at Providence Stadium, here on Tuesday.

This triumph keeps India alive in the five-match series as they reduced to margin to 2-1.

After the early dismissal of debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, India swiftly regrouped with Suryakumar Yadav’s classy performance as he built an impressive 87-run partnership for the third wicket with Tilak (49 not out).

Thanks to Surya and Tilak’s impressive knocks, India chased down the 160-run target in 17.5 overs, revitalising their hopes in the series after facing defeats in the first two matches.

Chasing 160, India had a shocking start as they lost Jaiswal early in the first over. Then, Yadav came and quickly launched an attack with his big hits.

Gill once again fell cheaply as he threw his wicket in the fifth over when he looked to pull it away but got the top edge for Jonatan Charles to take a comfortable catch.

Varma, who was the top scorer in the last two games, continued with his fine form and started with back-to-back boundaries. Suryakumar and Varma went for three big hits to take the Power-play score to 60/2.















