PAK Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ex-Pakistan Star Fires Brutal Attack On Babar Azam’s Leadership After Loss Against New Zealand

New Zealand rode on an unbeaten 104 from Mark Chapman to register a brilliant victory over Pakistan and draw the series 2-2.



Babar Azam (R) will be leading Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal lashed out at current skipper Babar Azam stating the right-hander doesn’t know how to lead a team. Kamran’s brutal attack on Babar came after Pakistan lost the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand to draw the series 2-2. One game was washed away.

Riding on Mohammad Rizwan’s 98 not out, Pakistan posted 193/5 in 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand were 26/3 at one stage and then 76/4 in the 10th over. But a whirlwind 104 not out from Mark Chapman and an unbeaten 45 from James Neesham scripted a memorable victory.

“Speaking of their mistakes, they deflect and accuse us of criticism. But our focus is on their captaincy, not their performance. We’re not blind to their abilities,” Kamran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The former right-handed batter said Babar doesn’t even know how to use his bowlers at the right time. “He (Babar Azam) still doesn’t know how to do captaincy after four years – he doesn’t even know which bowler to give to ball to at what time.

“It’s no surprise that they lost when they continued to make the same mistakes. We didn’t control our errors, and that’s why they emerged victorious,” he added. “If both the left-handed batsmen were on the crease, the logical choice would have been to give the ball to Iftikhar Ahmed.

“But instead, we saw the leg-spinner Shadab Khan being given the over and was being continuously smashed by the New Zealand batters. It would have been wise to rest him and bring in another all-rounder to give the team a chance to regain their footing,” Kamran further added.











