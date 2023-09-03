Home

‘Poor Excuses Were Made’: Ex-PCB Chairman Slams Asia Cup 2023 Schedule After IND Vs PAK Washout

Pakistan were not able to bat in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A encounter against India on Saturday. India were all out for 266 after opting to bat first.



Indian players walk out after rain halted Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan and Najam Sethi (R). (Image: Twitter)

Pallekele: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi took a dig at the Asia Cup 2023 schedule and stated his suggestion to hold the tournament in UAE was turned down and ‘poor excuses’ were put in place to accommodate Sri Lanka. Sethi’s comments come in after the India vs Pakistan game was washed out on Saturday in Pallekele.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Sethi wrote, “How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka.

“Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!” The 75-year-old once again on Sunday took to X to mock the Asia Cup 2023 organisers.

How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in… — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 2, 2023

He posted a photo which states there will be rain forecast in Colombo for the entire week. He captioned it “Cricket anyone? Grab an umbrella.” Sethi had taken over on an interim basis after Ramiz Raja was sacked as PCB chairman last year. However, he left the position after current chairman Zaka Ashraf took over.

Sri Lanka was added as co-hosts alongside original tournament hosts Pakistan under a hybrid model after India refused to play their Asia Cup matches across their western border owing to geopolitical tension between the two countries.

Under the hybrid model, four games are scheduled in Pakistan, and the rest in Sri Lanka. Last year’s Asia Cup was held in the UAE around the same window, but was played in the T20 format, with matches scheduled in the evening.

Cricket anyone? Grab an umbrella! pic.twitter.com/ZoJADMOxNC — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 3, 2023

The Indian Premier League, too, was played in the UAE in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the match on Saturday, only one innings was possible and India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs. There were a couple of stoppages in the Indian innings too, and the toss was also delayed.















