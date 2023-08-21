August 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At BCCI After HCA Requests To Reschedule ODI World Cup Fixture

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At BCCI After HCA Requests To Reschedule ODI World Cup Fixture

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is scheduled to host only three of the 45 matches with the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match scheduled for October 12

Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At BCCI After HCA Requests To Reschedule ODI World Cup Fixture
Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At BCCI After HCA Requests To Reschedule ODI World Cup Fixture

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi took a dig at The Board of Control for Cricket in India as Hyderabad Cricket Association requested the board to reschedule the fixture for ODI World Cup.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal in Hyderabad is scheduled to host the New  Zealand versus the Netherlands clash on October 9 followed by a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the next day.

Najam Sethi took his twitter to slam the Indian cricket board as he tweeted:

“BCCI should have taken my advice re @TheRealPCB playing their WC games in a neutral country 🙂 They are now in a mess with schedule tweaks being proposed every few days!” tweeted Sethi.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is scheduled to host only three of the 45 matches with the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match scheduled for October 12. But with the BCCI reworking fixtures for nine matches to accommodate clashes with other schedules to avoid security hassles, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match was moved ahead to October 10 from its original date of October 12.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

KL Rahul Likely to be Unavailable For India Squad For Asia Cup Due to Injury

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

With Shreyas Iyer Set to Make Indias Asia Cup Squad; Toss-up Between Tilak Varma-Suryakumar Yadav Likely

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

BCCI Official Opened Up On HCA Request To Reschedule World Cup Fixture

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

KL Rahul Likely to be Unavailable For India Squad For Asia Cup Due to Injury

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At BCCI After HCA Requests To Reschedule ODI World Cup Fixture

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

With Shreyas Iyer Set to Make Indias Asia Cup Squad; Toss-up Between Tilak Varma-Suryakumar Yadav Likely

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

BCCI Official Opened Up On HCA Request To Reschedule World Cup Fixture

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights