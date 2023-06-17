EXCLUSIVE This Interim Stuff Is Bullshit Arjan Singh Bhullar Sends Warning To Anatoly Malykhin Ahead Of Title Unification Bout One Friday Fights 22

Home

EXCLUSIVE | ‘This Interim Stuff Is Bullshit’, Arjan Singh Bhullar Sends Warning To Anatoly Malykhin Ahead Of Title Unification Bout At One Friday Fights 22

One Championship’s Heavyweight Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar sent a warning to Russia’s Anatoly Malykhin ahead of their title unification bout in One Friday Fights 22.

Bhullar vs Malykhin

New Delhi: One Championship’s Heavyweight Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar is ready to return after a two-year-long hiatus and lock horns with the current Interim Heavyweight Champion Anatoly Malykhin in a title unification bout at One Friday Fights 22 that will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight can be seen live exclusively on Star Sports and Disney plus Hotstar on June 23.

Arjan has been out of action since his victory over veteran fighter Brandon Vera back in May 2021, where he won the prestigious Heavyweight Gold. The fight against Russia’s Anatoly will be his first-ever title defense. In his absence, Anatoly has been the fighter to keep the Heavyweight division of One Championship moving. The interim champ called out Arjan Singh Bhullar on countless different occasions.

The Heavyweight Champion addressed Anatoly’s call-outs and send him a warning of his own ahead of the much-awaited clash in an exclusive conversation with India.com.

“There’s only one champion. This interim stuff is make-believe, it’s bullshit. It is like dressing him up and telling him to go out there be a clown and pretend you’re a champion while our real champion comes back. That’s exactly what happened. He played his part. He is a good fighter for sure but I’m great and this is my division, my belt, and the king is back”, he said.

Arjan Singh Bhullar also talked about how the two-year-long hiatus hasn’t put any ring rust on him as he has been training the whole time and is as ready as ever for this clash.

“Ring rust will not apply to me and I tell you why. I was never out, out of choice. I was training the entire time thinking ‘Ok, I’ll be up next month, you’re gonna get a contract next month’, I was training the entire time. So it’s not like ballooned, I was fat, sitting at home living a different life, or my mind was checked out, none of those things. Even after my surgery, I got cleared, three months after my surgery. The ring rust isn’t real cause I have been training the entire time and the way I train is similar to a fight anyways,” he further added.















