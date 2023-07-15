Home

Sports

West Indies Vs India, 1st Test: Exercise In Futility Against A Side Lost To Test Cricket

West Indies scored 150 and 130 in reply to India’s 421/5 declared in the first Test match in Dominica.



West Indies lacked application in their first Test loss against India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The only two reactions to India’s innings win over the West Indies in the first Test should be of cynical derision and genuine regret. Derision for the fact that this West Indies side doesn’t look good enough to win an argument, let alone a Test match.

Forget win, they would be hard pressed to even create any kind of challenge to the top Test-playing nations and India were just too good. In fact, this was hardly meriting as a contest to garner points for the World Test Championship (WTC) and it could well be time that the international cricket authorities have a serious thought about deciding which series merit WTC points and which just should not be played.

The other reaction of regret is the way the all-destroying West Indies Test machinery has just evaporated. Forget Tests, with them not qualifying for the ICC ODI World Cup, one is left to wonder where cricket in the Caribbean is going.

The impact of franchise cricket has been felt in most nations but countries like India, Australia or England have been able to balance it with Test matches.

Some strict discipline from the Board of Control for Cricket in India has restricted players from going abroad to play for franchises and has also largely been able to keep Test cricket relevant. As have the other countries mentioned.

But for the West Indies, the sheer presence of the United States and the lure of professional basketball, track and field and American football has decimated cricket. Among those left, professional leagues have taken preference over playing for the West Indies.

The cricket board has little in terms of funds and the facilities in terms of grounds, as seen in Dominica, are poor at best.

Ironically, the people in administration and commentary boxes would have made a better side. Chief selector Desmond Haynes handed over a Test cap to debutant Alick Athanaze before the match while we heard Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh in the commentary box. A reflection of the glory days of West Indies cricket, now long gone.

This series is an exercise in futility and any records, while laudable, do little more than enhance individual averages. So, it is basically WTC points and individual glory that this series will be all about. Hardly the best way to keep Test cricket afloat.















