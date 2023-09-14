Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Extremely happy with The Way He Has Bowled,’ Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Praises Hardik Pandya Ahead Of Final

In the 50-over format, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked sixth, and in the 20-over format, the all-rounder is ranked second in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings.

Hardik Pandya. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of India’s last Super Four Stage match against Bangladesh, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has praised Men in Blue vice captain Hardik Pandya for his impressive bowling.

Currently, Hardik Pandya is India’s highest-ranked all-rounder in both ODI and T20I cricket. In the 50-over format, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked sixth, and in the 20-over format, the all-rounder is ranked second in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings.

Pandya is a key player for India in both batting and bowling. He is a powerful hitter of the ball and can also bowl fast-medium pace and spin. He is expected to play a big role in India’s quest to win the Asia Cup.

The bowling coach was happy with the performance of India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya. Hardik has shown a surge in his bowling speed, achieving 140kph.

In a recent video posted on BCCI ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) Indian bowling coach heaped praised on Men in Blue vice-captain and said that Once he hits 140 kmph he is a different bowler.

“I am very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, something that we have worked on for a long time. We have been managing his workload, making sure that he is fit and able to achieve what we expect out of him,” Paras Mhambrey said

“Once he hits 140 kmph he is a different bowler. From the team perspective it’s a wicket-taking option that we have,” added Mhambrey.

🗣️ “Extremely happy with the way Hardik Pandya has bowled.”#TeamIndia Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey heaps praise on @hardikpandya7‘s bowling 👌 pic.twitter.com/1HEDJy122K — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2023

India has already qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2023. They will face the winner of the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the final on September 17.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.















