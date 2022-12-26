Former Uruguay worldwide midfielder Fabian O’Neill, as soon as hailed by Zinedine Zidane as “essentially the most proficient participant” he’d ever seen, died Sunday after an extended battle with alcoholism. He was 49. “Goodbye Wizard,” tweeted O’Neill’s formative membership Nacional after he handed away attributable to persistent cirrhosis in a Montevideo hospital the place he had been rushed on Saturday affected by a hemorrhage. “Essentially the most proficient participant I’ve ever seen,” was how French World Cup winner Zidane, a teammate at Juventus, described O’Neill.

After making his debut for Nacional on the age of 18 in 1992, O’Neill was transferred to Cagliari in Italy three years later.

In 2000, he moved to Juventus however after enjoying for the Turin giants for only one season, he was farmed out to Perugia.

He then returned to Nacional earlier than quitting in 2003.

O’Neill earned 19 caps for Uruguay and scored two objectives.

He was a part of the squad that was eradicated within the first spherical of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan in 2002 though he didn’t characteristic in any of the group video games attributable to harm.

“Uruguayan soccer is in mourning. Among the best gamers to emerge in current a long time and who knew easy methods to shine on the sphere along with his expertise and magic has left us,” wrote the El Pais newspaper.

El Observador mentioned that “Fabian O’Neill was a type of nice skills wasted…. his profession was marked by alcohol and excesses.”

