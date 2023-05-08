Home

Faf du Plessis Aims To Be More Aggressive For RCB In IPL 2023

Faf Du Plessis has scored 511 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 157.71 so far and aims to be more aggressive with his bat in the remaining matches to take the team to the play-offs.

Mumbai: RCB captain Faf Du Plessis has been one of the most important pillars of the franchise’s batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and has played some fantastic innings to take the team to victory. In RCB Bold diaries, the Orange Cap holder opened up about his change in approach to batting and how it has helped the team to good effect in the tournament.

He focused on playing with a higher strike rate at the start of the tournament and now also wants to play big innings for RCB.

“I have really been quite intentional about trying to get hundreds, finding gears I can work through mid-innings period and try and get to innings as we can get 75 plus,” stated Faf Du Plessis during RCB Bold Diaries.

The skipper always had an incredible attack which has proved very crucial to RCB in the tournament. However, now he has gone a notch higher in terms of changing gears during the innings and hitting more boundaries which have also contributed to his increased strike rate.

“In the past, I always felt like I had a decent attacking game but I felt like there was another gear in terms of taking your strike rate from 130 to 150 at least and then sometimes 160-170 so, I have worked on that a lot. But it is also important for me to try and play as much cricket as possible just to try and stay on top of my game,” concluded Faf Du Plessis.

He will lead the team at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday and look to register another win in the tournament.















