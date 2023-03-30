Home

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Picks Virat Kohli as Guy to go to a Party With Ahead of Bangalore vs Mumbai

IPL 2023: Taking the name of Kohli, Faf said but a bit of security would also be needed as both are very popular in India.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: It is not strange to see Virat Kohli become close friends with marquee cricketers during the course of an IPL season. In fact, very recently, during the RCB unbox event fans got a glimpse of Kohli’s chemistry with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Now, it seems like RCB captain Faf du Plessis is also a big Kohli fan. When asked the person he would like to go out to a party with, Faf promptly took Kohli’s name. Taking the name of Kohli, Faf said but a bit of security would also be needed as both are very popular in India.

Here is the clip:

Candid with Captain Faf 😁🔥 Namma Chinnaswamy feels 🏟

Team song 2.0 🎶

Man crush 🥰

And more… Up, close and personal with @faf1307 at the RCB Team Photoshoot#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nvA1BfkfLc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2023

In a similar session attended by Kohli, he was asked what he would do if he were seated with Ronaldo and Federer at the same table? “I’ll just keep quiet and listen to both of them,” Kohli answered.

“To be honest, I don’t have much to add to that conversation. It’s all soaking in and listening to some of the greatest athletes in the history of sports,” added the former Bangalore skipper. Kohli has been in tremendous form in the past six to seven months. He has scored five centuries across formats with the latest coming against Australia in the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He would be one of the key players for RCB this season.











