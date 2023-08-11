Home

Fakhar Zaman Gives Update on Sri Lankan Pitches Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Match Between India-Pakistan

Colombo: We are still three weeks away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup, yet there is massive buzz as India plays Pakistan twice in the group stage and then there is a possibility of a third – if the sides reach the summit clash. India and Pakistan play the two group stage games in Sri Lanka and hence there is a lot of talk about how the pitches there would be. Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman, who is currently playing the Lankan Premier League, has revealed what he feels about the strips in the country.

Claiming that the pitches in Sri Lanka are different from the ones in Pakistan, Zaman believes it should not be a problem for the Men in Green.

‘These pitches in Sri Lanka are different to what we find in Pakistan, we are getting used to these conditions and this will help us in the upcoming Asia Cup. I believe we won’t have any difficulties playing there (in India) during the World Cup,” said Zaman on Pak TV.

Meanwhile, this is the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by multiple countries. While Pakistan will host four games, the remaining nine games are to be played on Lankan soil. India will be playing all their games in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are the six participating teams of Asia Cup 2023 with all the matches to be played in the 50-over format. Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut, qualified for the tournament after winning the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup.
















