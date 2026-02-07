Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Salman Ali Agha’s side are set to drop experienced opener Fakhar Zaman for their opening game against the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday.Salman Ali Agha dropped a massive hint that experienced opening batter Fakhar Zaman could be dropped for Pakistan’s opening Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground on Saturday. The 35-year-old Fakhar has scored 2385 runs in 117 T20I matches so far with 13 fifties to his name but only has a modest strike-rate of around 130. The left-handed opener also failed with the bat in the three-match T20I series against Australia, managing to score only 25 runs across three innings. Fakhar didn’t enjoy a great time in the ILT20 2025-26 season with the Desert Vipers either, scoring 260 runs in 12 matches at an average of 21.66 with a strike-rate of 124.4. “I think that we have come here as a team of 15 and we will try to play the best combination. Now in that if any senior player or Fakhar or Babar does not fit, then we will not play them. We will play that which is best for the team. And Fakhar, I think, has performed a lot for Pakistan in the last 10 years,” Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said about Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan are set to try out young Khawaja Nafay in place of Fakhar Zaman for the opening fixture. Nafay is only 23 years of age and played in the third T20I match against Australia last week. He has a strike-rate of over 174 in his brief career.
Colombo is quiet unpredictable.. Rain has disrupted Netherlands practice session before Tournament opener against Pakistan tomorrow#T20WorldCup #Cricket #PAKvNED pic.twitter.com/6Sr9I3peLq— Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) February 6, 2026
Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 Predicted 11Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
Source link
Leave a Reply