September 10, 2023

Fakhar Zamans Heartwarming Gesture Towards Premadasa Groundsmen Wins Internet

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


Rain stopped play during the 25th over of India’s innings against Pakistan in the crucial Super Four tie in Asia Cup.

Colombo: Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was caught helping the groundstaff at the R Premadasa Stadium in bringing in the covers after rain stopped play during India’s innings against Pakistan in a crucial Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Earlier, the India vs Pakistan Group A encounter was abandoned due to rain.

The incident happened during the 25th over during India’s innings on Sunday. As soon as the rain came in, the groundsmen started running in with the covers and that’s when Zaman decided to help the locals in saving the ground from getting wet.

Although there were predictions of rain from the morning, the match started under a bright sunny sky, and looked that we would be having a full game without any disruption.

Earlier, unlike their previous encounter, the Indian openers started on a bright note with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma hitting brilliant half centuries to give the Men in Blue. While Rohit was the first to go, following a brilliant running catch b Faheem Ashraf off Shadab Khan, Gill was foxed by a slower delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain stopped play with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul batting on 8 and 17 respectively. The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can’t be completed today, it will resume tomorrow (September 11).

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.










