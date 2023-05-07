Home

IPL 2023: ‘Family Time Is More Important; Cricket Is Just Part Of Life’, Virat Kohli Becomes Nostalgic After Returning Back To Delhi

New Delhi: Virat Kohli became emotional on Saturday and went back in time during a mid-innings interaction with the tournament broadcasters in an Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Individually, it was a record breaking day for Kohli as he become the first player to breach the 7000-run mark in the IPL. The 34-year old also stitched a fine innings with the bat as his 50th IPL fifty along with Mahipal Lomror’s half-century helped Bangalore post a target of 182. Delhi in reply chased down the target with 20 balls to spare, thanks to Phil Salt’s heroics.

After the first innings, Kohli attended a one-on-one interaction with the tournament broadcasters and there he became nostalgic after returning back to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he started his cricketing journey. He was in all praise for his wife Anushka Sharma, who is always with him through thick and thin. The former India skipper loves his family a lot and says it is more important than anything else and cricket is just a part of his life.

‘It (7000 runs in IPL) is just another milestone on the journey. It’s a nice number, I just saw it on the screen. If it helps the team, I am happy to contribute. It’s a special moment for me, my family is here, my coach is here, Anushka is here”, he told.

”My whole journey started here. I was watched by the selectors at this ground and selected. I feel nothing but gratitude, god has blessed me with such amazing things, I can only bow down. I have always said it from day one, having Anushka on tours with me, it’s the most important thing for me. Family time is more important to me than anything else. I just come out and enjoy my cricket, cricket is just a part of my life. It feels great when she (Anushka) comes to watch me in the stadium. My brother and sister is here and their family is here as well. It was unbelievable”, Kohli added.











