IPL 2023: Fanboy Moment For SRH Players As They Line-Up To Take Virat Kohli’s Autograph- WATCH

IPL 2023: Fanboy Moment For SRH Players As They Line-Up To Take Virat Kohli’s Autograph- WATCH. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: It was a moment to savour for Sunrisers Hyderabad players on Thursday after the Indian Premier League 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore as Man of the Match Virat Kohli signed autographs for them at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The video has gone viral on social media as Kohli, who scored a brilliant 63-ball 100 to take his side over the finishing line, patiently attended SRH players after the match and signed their jerseys, caps and even their bats.

The opening pair of Kohli and Faf Du Plessis have done the bulk of scoring for RCB in IPL 2023, which also happened on Thursday night.

Chasing 187 to win, Virat looked in fine touch right from the beginning and hit his first IPL ton in four years to put RCB in pole position to make it to the playoffs. He stitched a massive opening partnership of 172 runs with Du Plessis (71 off 47) as RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare.

“We have almost 900 runs together this season. Very similar to how I used to feel with AB and me batting together. Just an understanding of where the game is going and what needs to be done. Having an experienced guy who’s captained at the international level — it’s been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

With the victory on Thursday, RCB moved to fourth spot in the points table and boosted their playoff chances. They will face Gujarat Titans in their last league game at the Chinnaswamy on Sunday.
















