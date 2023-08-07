Fans Demand Change in Indias Playing XI After Second Consecutive Loss in T20Is vs West Indies

Home

Sanju Samson OUT, Yashasvi Jaiswal in: Fans Demand Change in India's Playing XI After Second Consecutive Loss in T20Is vs West Indies

While that is dissappointing fans, who now want the management to drop the Trivandrum-born cricketer and give young Yashavi Jaiswal a chance instead.

Sanju Samson OUT

Guyana: India lost the second T20I versus hosts West Indies in Guyana on Sunday and since, there have been fans criticising the team and making suggestions. India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson had the spotlight on him with no Rishabh Pant in the scheme of things for the World Cup, but he is not making the chances count. While that is dissappointing fans, who now want the management to drop the Trivandrum-born cricketer and give young Yashavi Jaiswal a chance instead.

Here are some of the fan reactions after Samson’s failure in the second T20I where he scored seven of seven balls.

Remove Sanju Samson

Add Jaiswal — lucifer 👿 (@Karthik33053775) August 7, 2023

Terrible team composition! Why is Ishan Kishan playing when you have a capable keeper batsman like Sanju Samson who should bat at no 3 and play Jaiswal instead. Why isn’t Chahal finishing his bowling quota ? #IPL is hurting the core team structure! — Vikrant Bhagat (@Vikedd) August 6, 2023

Drop Sanju Samson

Include Yashasvi Jaiswal#Indvswi — Abhinav Rajput (@Abhinavrt) August 6, 2023

Tilak Varma (51) struck his maiden T20I half-century but Nicholas Pooran hammered a brilliant 40-ball 67 and West Indies survived a major scare, losing four wickets for two runs late, to reach 155/8 to win the match by two wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Romario Shepherd (2-28), Alzarri Joseph (2-28) and Akeal Hosein (2-29) claimed a brace of wickets each as India barely managed to reach 152/7 in 20 overs thanks to Tilak Varma, who held the innings together coming in at 76/4 and responding with a superb knock in what is only his second outing in T20I cricket.

Despite losing star spinner Kuldeep Yadav to an injury. India got off to a superb start with the ball as skipper Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets in the first and fourth deliveries of the opening over of the West Indies reply. And when Arshdeep Singh trapped Kyle Mayers (15) in front of the wicket, West Indies were 32/3 in the fourth over and facing the prospect of a debacle.

Brief scores: India 152/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Tilak Varma 51, Hardik Pandya 24; Romario Shepherd 2-28, Alzarri Joseph 2-28, Akeal Hosein 2-29) lost to West Indies 155/8 in 18.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 67, Rovman Powell 21, Shimron Hetmyer 22, Akeal Hosein 16 not out; Hardik Pandya 3-35; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-19) by two wickets.
















